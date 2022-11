A cutting-edge framework to grow continuous adaptation in public service

Adopting a strategic portfolio approach is an innovation du jour for public administrators the world over, held up as a way to keep governments’ responses dynamic as situations change. Now, the Observatory of Public Sector Innovation (OPSI) has collated a series of case studies showing how different jurisdictions are using a specially designed framework to track the approach during a project lifecycle.

According to Piret Tõnurist, when governments learn to innovate systematically, they do not get stuck in so-called “hype cycles”.

The OECD innovation lead told a virtual audience on Thursday that in her 18 years of research experience, there was not one area of public administration which could afford to ignore innovation approaches.