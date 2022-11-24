NSW Public Service Commission annual report shows hybrid working the norm

Hybrid work arrangements have become the norm for the public service in New South Wales since coronavirus restrictions eased, the 2021-22 Annual Report for the NSW Public Service Commission says.

The report provides a helicopter view of the COVID-19 management strategies for the public service in the state.

It says that public service commission played a “unique and active” role in managing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that this included the commissioner continuing to chair the Chief People Officer leadership group.

“CPOs worked together to ensure regular and consistent messaging through the sector, support broader public health requirements, conduct risk assessments and re-deploy staff to areas of need,” the report says.

“The group met formally each month and came together for stand-up meetings as required.”

There was also a Delta variant ‘micro-strategy’, and this involved measures such as moving public servants to NSW Health and Multicultural NSW, checking to make sure agencies minimised travel and exposure risk by adjust rosters, and a range of initiatives to encourage vaccination.

The state has several lockdowns, and the annual report notes that staff were kept informed about changes to public health orders and virtual events were held to highlight issues related to wellbeing and stress reduction.

Vaccination policies were introduced across the country and NSW was no exception.

“As the nation-wide vaccination program and NSW’s roadmap out of lockdown progressed, our Commissioner issued a direction to implement mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for all PSC staff by 30 January 2022,” the report says.

“This was introduced following a risk assessment and consultation with staff and the Public Service Association (PSA), to help keep our people, their families and those we interact with safe.’

Staff had to be fully vaxxed with an approved course of vaccination and anybody visiting the office were also required to be fully vaccinated at the time.

Work patterns had clearly changed due to COVID-19 and the public service has been easing back into getting public servants into the office.

“Since the easing of most COVID-19 restrictions, we have continued to work in a hybrid way with most staff working a mixture of days in the office and from home,” the report says.

“Our leadership is committed to staff balancing their wellbeing and lifestyle needs with maintaining our organisational culture and business performance through in-person connection and collaboration.”