NACC legislation passes lower house, in the senate’s court now

The legislation to establish Australia’s first federal integrity commission has passed the lower house, with the bill now moving to the senate.

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus thanked the members of the house for passing it, in a statement.

“In doing so, they have respected the mandate given by the Australian people on May 21 to the Albanese government to establish a powerful, transparent and independent National Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate serious or systemic corrupt conduct across the entire federal public sector,” Dreyfus said.

The attorney-general added he looked forward to the senate passing the legislation this year.

Earlier this week, two extra sitting days were added to the senate to allow for debate on the bill and other legislation. With the extra days added, six sitting days remain for 2022: this Friday and all next week until December 2.

On Monday, minister for the public service Katy Gallagher said she was “hopeful” the legislation would pass before the end of the year.

“We’ve just got to make sure that we’ve got time to debate it and get it done along the other legislative priorities, of which industrial relations is obviously going to be a main focus,” Gallagher said at the time.

Meanwhile, leader of the Greens Adam Bandt has called for a NACC with “more teeth”, criticising the lack of clarity around issues of “grey corruption” like pork-barrelling.

“The Greens and crossbench will continue the fight in the Senate, to make sure the NACC is as strong as it can be,” Bandt tweeted.

The schedule of sitting days in parliament was interrupted by the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year, leading to a suspension of parliament for a fortnight as a sign of respect.

The job postings for the commissioner, deputy commissioners, and CEO for the NACC have already been listed, as previously reported by The Mandarin.