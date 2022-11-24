NSWPS increases gender balance in senior roles, reaches First Nations target

The NSW Public Service Commission’s annual report for 2021-22 revealed an increase in the number of women in senior leadership roles, although a gender balance had not yet been achieved.

According to the annual report, 42.7% of senior leadership roles were held by women in 2021-22, up from 41.1% in 2020-21.

The target for the sector is 50%, as outlined in the NSW premier’s priority 14.

At a federal level, the 2022 State of the Service report revealed women made up 52% of the SES. It marked the first time a gender balance had been struck in the APS.

For comparison to the private sector, earlier this year Chief Executive Women released its annual census of publicly listed companies which found 50 ASX 300 companies had gender-balanced executive leadership teams.

The census further predicted it would take 100 years for women to be in 40% of CEO roles on the ASX 200.

Back to the NSW PSC annual report, the sector had exceeded its target of 114 Aboriginal people in senior leadership roles, with 130 reported in 2021-22.

In 2020-21, that number was at 105 — an increase of 25 people.

Government roles held by people with a disability was 2.5%, up from 2.4% in 2020. The 2.5% statistic was from the 2021 Workforce Profile Report.

However, a gap in the data was identified in the report. In the 2021 People Matter Employee Survey, 4.6% of respondents said they were a person with disability.

“The gap between the Workforce Profile data and PMES data indicates that there are opportunities for us to work with agencies on better career development and retention strategies for people with disability, as well as supporting workplace cultures where people feel comfortable to disclose their disability information,” the report stated.

The report said it was crucial the NSW public service’s diversity and inclusion strategy was intersectional.

“We will continue to work with the sector to extend beyond single concepts of diversity and acknowledge the role and significance the intersectional experience has for many of our people,” the report said.

