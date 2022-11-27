International development policy up for review with department-led consultation

The federal government has tasked the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) with consulting on a policy reset for the nation’s international development, with a focus on delivering on a commitment to work with Asia-Pacific’s regional neighbours.

A series of consultations have been held since the October federal budget, according to the terms of reference, working alongside domestic stakeholders and relevant organisations from overseas.

The consultations have focused on immediate challenges and longer-term trends facing the region for the next decade of development investment.

DFAT will use the review to finalise its new policy by the first half of next year.

An explainer on the department website said the goal of the policy reset was to promote and deliver a peaceful, stable and prosperous region aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“[The new policy] will see Australia contribute to a global system that can help meet present and future development needs,” the department said.

“Consultation will be critical to the development of an effective policy.”

The purpose of the policy review is to identify what capabilities Australia needs to respond to development challenges, how to best utilise national strengths to address multidimensional challenges, strengths based on past policy, and the design of performance and delivery systems to be both transparent and accountable.

The review is also seeking views on the role of the OECD’s official development assistance (ODA) and non-ODA in assisting regional neighbours.

Findings from the department’s recent development finance review, examining sovereign and non-sovereign mechanisms, will underpin the policy reset. It tackled international policy options (such as innovative financing options) in the context of a widening financing gap and growing development needs across the region.

Recommendations from that review were presented to foreign minister Penny Wong this month.

“DFAT will listen to and respect the priorities of our partners and seek their ideas on how we can work together,” the department said.

The public has been invited to contribute to the international development consultation, with submissions of up to five pages addressing the terms of reference being accepted until 30 November.

