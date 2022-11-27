‘Like moving house’: Vic public servants on what to expect post election

A few key themes emerged about the Victoria state election for the Victorian Public Service during an IPAA Victoria session on Friday: mental health, new opportunities, and the importance of housekeeping post-election.

In “The First 100 Days: What to Expect of an Incoming Government” session hosted the day before the Victorian state election, the panel was made up of Victoria Police’s Susan Middleditch, public sector leader Elizabeth Langdon, and the Department of Health’s Kym Arthur. The panel was moderated by John Merritt.

In the coming weeks, with the return of the Andrews government, ministry allocation, and machinery of government changes, the panel emphasised the importance of mental health in the midst of the anticipated heavy workload.

For Middleditch, part of coping with the pressures of the job is about taking perspective, saying she was “not irreplaceable”.

“Victoria Police survived for 160 years before I got there, and it’s going to survive for 160 years and more after I leave,” Middleditch said.

“Therefore, planning for my own breaks but also planning for breaks for my team is critically important.”

The challenges this period of change would bring, however, should not undermine the opportunities it presents public servants to learn a new skill set.

The panel reflected the disruptive nature of the machinery of government allows public servants to try out areas and roles they would otherwise not have the opportunity to do.

“There can be some really fabulous outcomes through the senior government changes,” Langdon said.

Langdon strongly recommended the Victorian Department of Treasury and Finance guide to the machinery of government changes for further insight.

Arthur added it was an opportunity to tell a story and build trust.

Something often overlooked in the preparation of incoming government briefs for a change of government was housekeeping and office logistics.

Middleditch told an anecdote where, in Queensland, a minister had come into the office and asked firstly for an executive assistant to be hired and then for a computer to be set up.

Langdon agreed, reminding the audience office logistics ought not to be overlooked.

“There may not be stationary, there may not be milk in the fridge… Things might have changed for VPS but those are a very big focus.”

Langdon added thought should go as well to those who found themselves in new roles post-election.

