Australian parliament close to green-lighting Respect@Work

On Friday Greens senator Larissa Waters issued a statement welcoming the passage of the Respect@Work bill, following the minor party’s role in negotiating a comprehensive review of costs provisions.

An amendment to the bill this morning however means it will go back to the House of Representatives either Monday afternoon or on Tuesday.

The Greens’ spokesperson on women issued a statement saying the Respect@Work bill was a positive and overdue reform to make workplaces safer for all. But she also stressed efforts to undertake a review of costs were necessary to ensure people were not deterred from pursuing legitimate discrimination cases.

“The Greens will keep the pressure up to ensure that no one is priced out of standing up for their rights at work, whether that be for sexual harassment or any other type of discrimination,” Waters said on Friday.

“Equal access costs protections, where workers can take action without fear of paying the other side’s costs if they lose, already exist for whistleblowers to remove barriers for people calling out misconduct. The same should apply to calling out workplace harassment.”

While the review was ongoing, Waters said, it was critical for measures to prevent the denial of justice. She urged the government to give courts and tribunals clear guidance on how costs and damages should be awarded in workplace harassment and discrimination claims.

“That guidance must address the unfair advantage employers have over individual workers, and the significant toll that ongoing harassment can take,” she said.

The senator added the positive duty on employers that the new laws established dealt with the power imbalance that had failed so many employees under an adversarial ‘victim complaint’ model. She said a joint effort by Labor and the Greens under the previous government to ensure this Respect@Work recommendation was realised had fallen flat under the Coalition, with One Nation moving to block the amendments.

There was now a “generational opportunity” to transform Australia’s workplace culture and implement the full recommendations of sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins’ 2020 report, she said.

“We were also pleased to get in-principle support from the Government to look at extending positive duty obligations to prevent race, age and disability discrimination, and will continue to push for that change,” Waters said.

“The Greens and the Jacqui Lambie Network also secured support for a full review of the operation of these provisions after two years.

“This bill makes landmark changes and it is important that we review how these changes are working in practice and what further reforms or support might be needed to drive cultural change and put an end to workplace harassment.”

READ MORE:

Respect@Work website goes live as part of recommendations