Bell report on Scott Morrison’s secret self-appointments to ministries absolves G-G

Six recommendations have been made by former High Court judge Virginia Bell in her report to avoid prime ministers secretly appointing themselves to additional ministries.

The inquiry also found that criticism of governor-general David Hurley’s role in the covert appointments of Scott Morrison to five additional ministries was “unwarranted” and that the Morrison quest for various ministerial hats was damaging to trust in government.

Bell was appointed to conduct an investigation into the background of the controversial appointments that were not disclosed to the federal parliament nor to the public at the time they were made.