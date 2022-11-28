Pezzullo on the executive power origin story APS leaders should know

Home affairs boss Mike Pezzullo took a trip back to 1901 and the thinking of the men who drafted Australia’s constitution to explain the government should be carried out by elected politicians and ministers. Responsible government is a structural feature of the constitution, he said, deliberately chosen by reasonable minds eager to learn from the bloody mistakes of the past.

“The prizes of long forgotten quarrels, intrigues, acts of violence and wars, are often an invisible inheritance,” Pezzullo told an audience in Canberra.

“Supervised and accountable, responsible government was bequeathed to us in the constitution, not by hands bloodied in English fields, but by reasonable minds working to inscribe the legacy of that contest onto an unstained parchment.”

When the birth of Australia’s modern-day constitutional democracy was hatched, the politicians who established the model for executive government picked the so-called departments of state as its building blocks to be administered by parliamentarians who were appointed ministers.

Even further back, at the turn of the century in the late 1800s, the American and French revolutions and earlier civil unrest in Europe around 1848, Pezzullo said leading English thinkers and political commentators underscored the importance of the Crown’s special reserve powers. The model of democracy that was adapted for Australia was a common heritage of the British people, he said.

“Under responsible government, the sovereign does not act, saving the rare use of reserve powers. The reason for this? Well, the Crown is under no superior who could bring it to account,” Pezzullo said, referencing an early essay by Australia’s first chief judge Samuel Griffiths.

By extension, an “elementary principle” of the nation’s constitutional democracy was that only ministers who were responsible for Acts had powers to make cabinet decisions, he added.

“Prophetically writing in their [1901] commentary, John Quick and Robert Garran ventured that responsible government would tend to “in the direction of the nationalisation of the people of the Commonwealth”, and will promote the concentration of executive control in the House of Representatives,” Pezzullo said.

“The framers did not inscribe the mechanics of responsibility into the text of the Constitution — an omission that was quite deliberate. They concerned themselves instead with how best to reconcile the notion of responsible government within a Federation, which will see the establishment of the cohesive senate.”

Pezzullo made his remarks on Friday in a special secretary’s address for IPAA ACT.

The home affairs head said responsible government was about more than ancient concepts of “restraining a ruler” from overreach or abuse of powers. This was because all forms of societies — whether they be governed by a monarch, warlord, chieftain or single political party — all relied on some form of bureaucracy to govern.

“By making ministers of state servants of the Crown appointed at the latter’s pleasure but responsible to the people through parliament, the institution of responsible government was the first attempt in history to create the structural buckle between a long-standing administrative form — which is to say departments headed by ministers conducting the king’s business — with democratic self-government,” Pezzullo said.

“This was a new structure of politics, which for the first time in history, created the space and the means for the popular control of the executive power.”

Pezzullo went on to illustrate that executive power must enjoy the confidence of the people – this was the basis of democracy in Australia where potentially “intolerable acts” by leaders could be rectified with a peaceful transfer of power following a general election.

From the troubles of the King Charles I, who was executed in January 1649 following a quarrel over parliament’s attempts to curb his prerogative powers, to the subsequent installation of King Charles II in 1660 on the understanding he would rule not by right and in cooperation with parliament, Pezzullo said the institution inherited from British tradition looked to the problems of history to develop a durable model that respected the tenets of responsible government.

“The personal involvement of the sovereign in managing the affairs of state declined inexorably, and especially so from the early 18th Century. Parliamentary government and the cabinet system emerged and increasingly became institutionalised.

“While the Queen represented the ‘dignified’ part of the constitution, it was a system of cabinet government that acted as its efficient part where the real power of government resided — The framers [of the Australian constitution] valorised this conception of government,” Pezzullo said.

Historiography is a pet subject of Pezzullo and his observations about how events and people have shaped contemporary public administration and the Australian government reflect this. He also used his speech to caution public servants that forecasting what lay ahead was not an accurate science:

“All concepts, ideas and practices have a history or a genealogy, and an uncertain path of emergence and therefore future evolution,” Pezzullo said.

“There are never any pure possibilities or immobile forms — historical developments such as the rise of the constitutional monarchy and responsible government come about as a result of dispersed events which are marked by their own context, possibility and contingency.”

