Which secretaries knew about Morrison’s ministries to their own departments

A key question for the public service out of former High Court judge Virginia Bell’s inquiry into former prime minister Scott Morrison’s multiple ministries was which secretaries knew about Morrison’s appointments to their own departments.

Morrison appointed himself to five portfolios: Health, Home Affairs, Finance, Treasury, and Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.

The former prime minister also considered appointing himself to Agriculture, Water and the Environment but did not in the end.

Former PM&C secretary Phil Gaetjens was kept informed about all these appointments.

Gaetjens thought the appointments to Health and Finance were appropriate given the COVID-19 pandemic, but PM&C in its briefs noted the other three were “somewhat unusual”.

“While it is troubling that by the time of the 2021 appointments, Mr Gaetjens did not take

up the issue of the secrecy surrounding them with Mr Morrison and firmly argue for their

disclosure, the responsibility for that secrecy must reside with Mr Morrison,” Bell wrote in the report.

Then chief medical officer (now Health secretary) Brendan Murphy was present at a March 2020 meeting about Morrison’s appointment to Health, with his understanding the Health power portfolios would be administrated only if health minister Greg Hunt would be incapacitated.

Murphy was not informed when the appointment to Health had occurred, although he assumed it had happened.

Neither then acting Health secretary Caroline Edwards nor the department of Health were informed.

Meanwhile, DISER secretary David Fredericks (now DCCEEW secretary) was not aware of Morrison’s appointment to his department when it happened on 15 April 2021.

Fredericks was informed when the former prime minister made the PEP-11 decision as resources minister on 21 April 2021.

But it was not until December 2021 it was confirmed in writing to Fredericks that Morrison had been appointed as resources minister “for the purposes of making the PEP-11 decision”.

The following secretaries were not aware of Morrison’s appointment to their own departments until August 2022 when it was reported in the media: Home Affairs’ Michael Pezzullo, Finance’s Rosemary Huxtable, and Treasury’s Steven Kennedy.

Pezzullo was highly critical of Morrison being appointed to Home Affairs, noting the chaos that would be created if two cabinet ministers gave him contradicting directions.

As reported by The Mandarin, the Bell inquiry shed light on how the request to get Morrison appointed to those ministries was bounced around the Attorney-General’s Department.

On Friday, minister for the public service Katy Gallagher said the revelations in the report “fundamentally undermined our system of government”.

“We can’t see our system of government, trust in government, trust in our democratic processes eroded away. They’re precious and we have to hold on to them and that’s fundamentally what I think the inquiry found and what the recommendations will ensure,” the senator said.

