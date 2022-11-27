New season of bureaucratic comedy Utopia due to air in 2023

Utopia, Working Dog Productions’ comedy about public service, will have a new season in 2023 on ABC.

The last time the series went to air was back in 2019, with the new season marking its fifth season.

The news broke as part of ABC’s upcoming content slate for 2023, with a new series of Kitchen Cabinet with Annabel Crabb, The Newsreader, and Q&A likewise announced.

Set in the fictional National Building Authority, Utopia has been praised for its accuracy of what it’s like to work in a modern-day bureaucracy, although some say it goes too far.

Previous episodes in the series covered issues such as logo redesigns, dealing with Freedom of Information requests, and getting a high-speed rail project up and running.

The latter was critiqued in an episode entirely dedicated to the topic, pointing out the logistical and economic issues with the project.

No word yet on what the series will cover, but it’s worth noting the recent passage of legislation establishing the High Speed Rail Authority — which seeks to advise the government on establishing a high-speed rail between Australia’s major cities.

The series previously starred Rob Stitch as straight-man Tony Woodford, Celia Pacquola as second-in-charge Nat Russell, Kitty Flanagan as PR guru Rhonda Stewart, and Anthony Lehmann as government liaison Jim Gibson.

