Is the grand Human Services experiment drawing to a close?

Revelations of a frosty co-existence and poor communication between the departments of Social and Human Services at the centre of the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme must necessarily set off a re-examination of whether the Howard-era dual structure remains fit for purpose in any future state of the federal bureaucracy.

Created in 2004 as part of a wider Howard-era push to rein in often the heavily siloed infrastructure of statutory agencies (Centrelink, the Health Insurance Commission/Medicare, the Child Support Agency and the Commonwealth Rehabilitation Service), the broad aim was to connect and streamline processes by bringing service delivery agencies under one department umbrella and putting the ‘Big P policy’ creation and coordination under another.

If you cast your mind back to the drivers and thematics of the time, a reinvigorated Howard government was coming fresh off an election victory against Mark Latham and preparing to embark on a step-shift efficiency drive across big agencies to deliver what outsourcing had not.