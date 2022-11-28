More money for WA’s free advice tool supporting financial abuse victims

A $300,000 injection for the resource Your Toolkit, designed for victim-survivors of financial abuse, has been announced following an agreement between the WA state government and Lotterywest.

The financial advice resource includes a four-part step-by-step guide, based on the different stages of a woman’s journey to leave a violent relationship.

The online tool is accessed by more than 1,000 people each week and covers general financial literacy, education on budgeting, saving, credit, debt, superannuation and insurance.

In a statement, WA’s family and domestic violence minister Simone McGurk said the government was proud to back the free services offered by ‘Your Toolkit’.

“Your Toolkit [sic] has been built in consultation with women who have experienced domestic and family violence,” the minister said.

“We know that financial abuse is a tactic abusers use to retain coercive control over their families, and this funding will ensure that we can reach more people and give them the tools to seek safety and financial security.”

According to the ‘Hidden Cost’ report produced by Bankwest, one in three women in the state report either having known someone or personally experienced financial abuse. The most common form of reported abuse was a partner refusing to contribute financially to the family.

McGurk said financial abuse was a significant barrier for women wanting to escape family and domestic violence.

“Lack of economic security and financial resources are the primary reasons women return to abusive relationships,” she said.

“It’s so insidious that it can often continue even when a person has been able to leave a violent relationship.”

The announcement coincides with UN Women’s annual 16 days of action to end violence against women (EVAW) and children, which runs from 25 November to 10 December.

This is the sixth year the WA government has run its own campaign to raise awareness about ending gender-based violence, and what role ordinary people can play to stop all forms of abuse.

The findings of the Bankwest report also show four in five WA residents believe financial abuse is a “widespread” problem in Australia. Two-thirds of the survey respondents, however, said they believed it was difficult finding help to recover from financial abuse.

