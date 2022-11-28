US embassy in Australia looking for a speechwriter

The US embassy in Australia is looking to hire a speechwriter in Canberra, per its job posting page.

The job, officially called “Strategic Content Coordination Assistant” will pay $111,663 and be located in Canberra.

The job description stated that the speechwriter would be required to write for the ambassador and deputy chief mission.

“The Coordinator researches, prepares, obtains clearance, and provides texts for speeches, remarks, informal events, and written articles, as well as providing useful text, talking points, and themes to Mission staff for use in diplomatic and outreach activities,” the job role stated.

Three years of experience is required in speechwriting or a related field, as well as a university degree in communications, business, marketing, international relations, public policy, or a related area.

Included in the job listing were the eight qualities of overseas employees asked by the US government, which are: composure and integrity, cultural adaptability, change and initiative, experience and motivation, information integration and resourcefulness, tactfulness, planning and organising, and working with others.

Applications for the position close on December 12, with applicants required to pass both medical and security clearances.

The current US ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, has been making frequent public appearances in her role.

For instance, Kennedy made remarks at the opening of the Climate Council Webinar on November 16.

“I know that there is sometimes a lot written about how depressing climate change can be and how hopeless it makes people feel,” Kennedy said.

“But once in a generation, a moment comes along where real change is possible. And now is that moment.”

Other roles open at the embassy at the time of writing include a foreign service national investigator with a salary of $90,553 and a surveillance detection monitor with a salary of $65,7823.

