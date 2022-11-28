Treasurer turns to Adelaide to pick new AOFM boss

Jim Chalmers has selected a new CEO for the government’s Office of Financial Management (AOFM), drawing from the public service talent pool in South Australia.

Anna Hughes, SA’s deputy under treasurer, will be the first woman to lead the AOFM in its 23-year history, starting mid-January 2023.

Chalmers issued a statement on Monday describing Hughes’ experience and expertise as invaluable in managing the Australian government’s cash and debt portfolios.

“Ms Hughes has more than 20 years’ experience as a leader in both the public and private sectors, holding senior roles in finance throughout the Asia-Pacific and in the South Australian government,” he said.

“Ms Hughes has big shoes to fill, but I have no doubt that she will do an outstanding job.”

Treasury secretary Stephen Kennedy has already appointed Hughes, whose term will commence next year.

The AOFM issues debt securities on behalf of the federal government and also manages its cash and debt portfolios as well as providing advice on a range of financial risks.

Hughes replaces outgoing CEO Rob Nicholls, who was nominated by the Australian government to join the International Monetary Fund.

Chalmers thanked Nicholls for his “exemplary leadership” and for steering the AOFM during a unique period of “complex economic challenges”.

READ MORE:

Budget 2022: Government agencies on notice of review and evaluation on the horizon