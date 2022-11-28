‘Preventable, not inevitable’: Federal laws to stamp out sexual harassment in Australian workplaces

The Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) welcomed the passage of the Respect@Work bill through parliament on Monday, describing it as a “milestone” in measures to prevent sexual harassment, sex discrimination and victimisation in the workplace.

Commenting on new laws, sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins underscored new regulatory powers conferred to the AHRC to oversee the requirement that employers take steps to prevent all forms of harassment at work.

“It changes our settings from being reactive to also being proactive, so that employers are required to take meaningful action to prevent harassment from occurring,” Jenkins said.

“It shifts the emphasis from a complaints-based model to one where employers must take action, and continuously assess and evaluate whether they are meeting the requirements of the duty.”

A one-year transition period now follows before the commission will begin enforcing the positive duty on employers.

The commissioner’s message to employers was not to delay acting on their positive duty. Changes could be implemented straight away, she said.

“I urge all workplaces to implement change now, so that people may enjoy safer workplaces, free from sexual harassment, sooner,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins added the workplace changes were timely and ahead of future legislative reviews, encouraging lawmakers across all state and territory jurisdictions to work towards harmonising sexual harassment laws.

As previously reported by The Mandarin, organisations looking for resources to help them implement these measures for their workplace can now visit a website developed by the Respect@Work council and AHRC. Jenkins led a review and delivered a report to the federal government in March 2020, when the Coalition was in power, which underpins the new legislation.

The Respect@Work bill, which passed through parliament on Monday, accepted all the recommendations of Jenkins’ report, and prime minister Anthony Albanese has committed to implementing the advice as a matter of priority.

The changes will also require government departments and agencies to report their general equality indicators to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA).

In a joint statement from the PM, minister for women Katy Gallagher and attorney-general Mark Dreyfus, the three ministers said the bill empowered the AHRC to enforce compliance with the new positive duty for bosses. This includes powers to give compliance notices to employers who are not meeting their obligations.

“Over the past five years, one in three people experienced sexual harassment at work, with women experiencing higher rates of harassment than men,” the ministers said.

“Everyone has the right to a safe and respectful workplace and the fact that workplaces have not been safe or respectful for so many Australians is unacceptable.”

The bill will mean also any conduct that leads to a hostile workplace on the basis of sex is now expressly prohibited by law.

The three ministers thanked all victim-survivors who contributed to the Respect@Work review and consultations to inform Jenkins’ report. They also thanked the commissioner for her work.

“This is a government that listens to women — and acts,” they said.

The AHRC wants to see the government move to introduce a positive duty and last year made other reform recommendations for all four forms of federal discrimination law. More information about the proposed reforms can be viewed here.

READ MORE:

Respect@Work reforms coming as A-G outlines next steps