The pains of poor procurement persist through the APS. Time to get serious?

The task of the Australian Public Service to rebuild after years of neglect and politicisation won’t be easy, but it will be made even harder by a persistent, indeed systemic, failure to do some basics properly.

Like procurement.

Even by Australian Public Service standards, this year has been a shocker on procurement. In June, the auditor-general ripped into the Industry department for its maladministration of the half-billion-dollar Entrepreneurs’ Programme (sic). This was no “scathing” report — it was more like a bombing. “The design and conduct of the procurement did not comply with the Commonwealth Procurement Rules (CPRs), and the signed contracts are not being appropriately managed,” was the blunt opening conclusion of the Australian National Audit Office report.