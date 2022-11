How history can help dissect the horizontal and vertical roles of the public service in responsible government

Collaboration may be a necessary human value in delivering good public administration but, according to Mike Pezzullo, clear structural hierarchy is just as important for the bureaucracy to play its part in the rub of responsible government.

“Collaboration, which of course is an intrinsically horizontal force, is a cultural phenomenon. When we say that working flexibly across organisational boundaries or working horizontally is the unavoidable and indispensable technique of the modern public servant, we’re not really describing a technique. We’re actually valuing a cultural norm and a standard of expectation,” Pezzullo said.

The top mandarin explored the tension between horizontal coordination in government, via interdepartmental committees, taskforces and the national coordination mechanism (NCM), as innovations that were deliberately designed to “overcome the pitfalls” of vertical lines and siloed actions.