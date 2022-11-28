Plibersek says ‘no need’ to list Great Barrier Reef as in danger following UNESCO report

A UNESCO report by a UN delegation on the Great Barrier Reef unambiguously recommended the reef be put on the “in danger” listing of the threat that climate change poses.

“Deterioration of the property has been evident from agricultural development, pollution and major public works,” the report argued in its criteria for listing the Great Barrier Reef as ‘in danger’.

“However, efforts in recent years are starting to address these concerns, though a far greater escalation of activities is required to achieve the changes required to protect the property’s [outstanding universal value].”

Written in March 2022, the report made a total of 10 “priority” recommendations and 12 “additional” recommendations.

One of the priority recommendations was to review and strengthen the Reef 2050 plan “to include clear government commitments to reduce greenhouse emissions consistent with the efforts required to limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels” by 31 December 2022.

An additional recommendation was for the Queensland government to ensure the 1.5°C target was enshrined in legislation.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, environment minister Tanya Plibersek said she would be telling UNESCO there was “no need” to single out the Great Barrier Reef in this way.

“There is no need to single out the Great Barrier Reef in Australia because there is no government taking the risks to coral reefs more seriously than the Australian Government,” the minister said.

“And we’re working hand in hand with the Queensland Government to protect, restore and manage the Great Barrier Reef.”

“If the Great Barrier Reef is in danger, then every coral reef in the world is in danger,” Plibersek added.

Plibersek added the specific criticisms in the report were a result of the previous government’s actions which have since been reversed, including the cancellation of several dams and an increase in the management of the reef by Traditional Owners.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Queensland minister for the environment Meaghan Scanlon said as the report was written eight months ago, things had changed.

“We finally have a government in Canberra working with Queensland and acting on climate change,” Scanlon said in a statement.

The report comes out after the recently released State of the Climate Report by CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology, which found Australia’s reefs were in danger of increased damage from warming oceans.

