ABC managing director defends journos and chair at senate estimates

ABC managing director David Anderson has defended several of his staff and the ABC chair at a spillover session of senate estimates on Tuesday.

One issue raised was Dr Norman Swan’s coverage of the pandemic, with a line of questioning from senator Sarah Henderson about Swan’s apologies to the families of Kimberley Kitching and Shane Warne for linking their death to COVID-19.

Anderson said Swan was a well-qualified journalist in the medical field. The managing director added he had spoken to Swan and that Swan was remorseful.

“The matter was dealt with,” Anderson commented.

Senator James McGrath questioned whether the chair of the ABC would be required to seek approval to be paid to appear at speaking engagements, with Anderson replying “not at the moment.

“The expectation is that [the chair and the board] exercise their own judgment with regard to the other work that they undertake,” Anderson said, adding that he would take the question on notice and provide a full response.

The managing director was also questioned about a tweet by Patricia Karvelas with now minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney, during which Karvelas called Burney a “legend” prior to the election.

“As long as it’s about an individual and not about a political party and it’s not about their political views, not about their political policy, why can’t they exercise their right as a citizen?” Anderson queried.

Anderson was firm in saying that the post did not breach ABC’s social media policy.

In another line of questioning, the managing director added that some employees had been terminated in the past three years as a result of a breach of the company’s social media policy.

The issue of Louise Milligan’s speech to lawyers about sexual harassment was brought up again, as it was weeks earlier.

Anderson said he did find the speech provocative but, again, it did not breach the ABC employee code of conduct.

On a statement put out by ABC with a list of Milligan’s achievements, Anderson said it had been put out by ABC director of news Justin Stevens, who was appointed to the role in March this year.

The managing director added that Milligan’s tweets at the last senate estimates hearing were in breach of the ABC’s social media policy.

