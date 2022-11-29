Monitoring period to double for child sex offenders in Queensland

First-time child sex offenders will soon be subject to a 10-year monitoring period by state law enforcement under new laws to pass this week.

The new monitoring regime will see repeat child sex offenders report to Queensland police for a 20-year period. The most serious offenders will be monitored for life.

In a statement, police and corrective services minister Mark Ryan said the reforms reversed changes made in 2014 that created “the shortest monitoring periods for child sex offenders” in the country. These changes occurred under the previous Newman government.

“Child sex offenders are among the most heinous of all, and they deserve to be subject to the longest, strongest and strictest monitoring and reporting regime in the nation,” Ryan said.

“These reforms will establish the longest, strongest, most comprehensive monitoring laws in relation to child sex offenders in the nation,” he added.

Child safety is at the heart of the new regime, Ryan said, supported by the Queensland police, a dedicated child abuse and sexual crime group, as well as Taskforce Argos.

“The community can be assured that in addition to these tough new laws, our world-class police service are relentless in targeting those who do harm to the most vulnerable members of society,” he said.

The minister derided the previous government’s actions, which, he claimed, saw the monitoring of more than 1,700 offenders suspended “overnight”.

“It is an enduring stain on the former LNP government’s time in office,” Ryan said.

“These new laws will continue to support the efforts of Queensland’s hard-working police to keep Queensland children safe.”

READ MORE:

Queensland police cop praise with latest crime data release