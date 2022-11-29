Search for Kate Jenkins’ replacement underway as term ending

The Australian Human Rights Commission’s sex discrimination commissioner, Kate Jenkins, is set to wind up her seven-year term in the role, with the Attorney-General’s Department advertising for her role.

“The attorney-general Mark Dreyfus KC MP thanks Ms Jenkins for her work, and in particular her excellent work on the landmark Respect@Work report which the government is now in the process of implementing in full,” an Attorney-General’s Departmental spokesperson told The Mandarin.

Jenkins has been in the role since 2016, with one of the defining achievements of her time in the role being the 2020 Respect@Work report.

An advertisement for Jenkins’ replacement has been published, with a closing date of 16 December 2022.

Per the APS Jobs website, the role would be for up to five years with an anticipated start date of April 2023.

“The sex discrimination commissioner is responsible for the promotion and advancement of rights on the grounds of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, intersex status, and protected attributes in the Sex Discrimination Act 1984,” the job advertisement read.

The bill from recommendations of the Respect@Work report passed through parliament this week, with Jenkins calling it a “major achievement” in how Australia approaches workplace sexual harassment.

“It changes our settings from being reactive to also being proactive, so that employers are required to take meaningful action to prevent harassment from occurring,” Jenkins said in a statement on the legislation.

“It shifts the emphasis from a complaints-based model to one where employers must take action, and continuously assess and evaluate whether they are meeting the requirements of the duty.”

Jenkins also led an investigation into parliamentary attitudes toward sexual harassment and assault in March 2021. The initiation of the investigation followed the revelation of the alleged sexual assault of Brittany Higgins by Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann. Lehrmann has strenuously denied the allegations.

Jenkins has earned the respect of many in the public service, including Department of Employment and Workplace Relations secretary Natalie James.

The Mandarin reached out for comment from the AHRC, with a spokesperson stating more would be said closer to the date of Jenkins’ departure.

The commissioner is due to appear at the National Press Club on Wednesday in Canberra.

