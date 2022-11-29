Auditor torpedoes $28 billion blowout in Defence’s French submarine costings

The Australian National Audit Office has keelhauled the Department of Defence over its public costings for the now abandoned Attack class submarine program, revealing a $28.1 billion or 56% discrepancy between published official figures and classified numbers provided to the government.

In a document that showcases inherent tensions between national security, military secrecy and financial transparency, the audit of Defence’s Integrated Investment Program (IIP) found Defence by and large had good processes and internal audit trails for classified investments but was tardy updating declassified public-facing numbers for projects.

“The cost advised to government in February 2016 ($78.18 billion) was 56 per cent higher than the minimum cost of $50 billion reported publicly in the 2016 Integrated Investment Program. The $78.18 billion figure was not just a Defence forecast, but a funding provision — an aggregate of a series of out-turned funding amounts noted for future budgets and agreed as such by government in February 2016,” the ANAO wrote of how the Attack class subs project costs were made public.

“While the presentation of the indicative acquisition cost of the ‘Future Submarine Program — Evaluation Design and Construction’ in the 2016 Integrated Investment Program document was not incorrect, the minimum publicly reported cost was 37 per cent lower than the provision in the broadsheet.”

The “broadsheet” the ANAO refers to is a classified document in which Defence tracks its project costs and then shares the classified costings with appropriate central agencies. The document has long been shielded from public view because it can potentially benefit adversaries looking to check Australia’s capabilities.

A public version of the document is eventually made available, which is what the ANAO is checking against Defence’s internal numbers.

“While Defence has established a largely effective governance, control and approval framework for the management of the Program, it has not established an effective framework to guide its public reporting on the Program,” the ANAO said in its audit conclusions.

It also concluded that while “Defence also has an appropriate process for authorising the entry of projects into the [IIP]” the agency “cannot provide assurance over IIP broadsheet controls or content before 2021 because the broadsheets were updated manually.”

The audit conclusions also took aim at how Defence presented public information on the IIP.

“For the two public editions of the Program published to date, there was no guidance to officials on how to report publicly, and the transparency and usability of the public editions was reduced by: making it difficult to identify projects and track between public editions; omitting certain projects or aggregating projects without some explanation of the approach adopted; and using different approaches to report potential costs without explaining why,” the audit said.

While Defence agreed with five of the six recommendations from the ANAO, it took exception to being asked to “state, in its public reports on the Integrated Investment Program, progress against its plans: showing projects cancelled, amalgamated, slipped in timing, changed in title, scope or cost; and [to] publish sufficient information as to enable reconciliation of the public edition with the previous public edition.”

“Any future public release of the Integrated Investment Program will be subject to consideration by Government and will consider National Security implications as well as commercial sensitivities,” Defence said in its response.

