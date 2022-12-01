Saltmarshes protect Australia’s coastline, says ABS

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has revealed 88,100 homes were protected from storm damage due to saltmarsh ecosystems.

Meanwhile, mangroves protected 85,600 dwellings, as reported by the ABS’ National Ocean Account, Experimental Estimates.

The ABS’ Peter Meadows said 2021 data showed saltmarsh ecosystems provided a range of benefits to Australia, from climate relief to coastal protection.

“Saltmarsh stored over 275 million tonnes of carbon in 2021, with carbon stores mostly held in the tropical regions of Queensland and the Northern Territory,” the director of Centre of Environmental and Satellite Accounts said.

“This ecosystem has provided crucial protection services to over 150,000 people, safeguarding them from natural hazards such as storm surge associated flooding. With mangrove ecosystems also included, over 280,000 people are protected.”

Australia’s saltmarshes are located in the north of the country, in Queensland (45%) and the Northern Territory (38%).

The National Ocean Account, Experimental Estimates found 275.6 million tonnes of carbon were stored in saltmarshes in 2021.

Although not having the highest amount of saltmarshes, the Northern Territory accounted for the largest amount of carbon stored (44%); Queensland had the highest sequestration rate (33%).

The cost of replacing mangroves and saltmarshes through a seawall for coastal protection was found to be $228 billion.

Meanwhile, there was 388.7 thousand ha of seagrass in Australia’s intertidal coastal waters.

“Queensland accounted for 31 per cent of Australia’s intertidal seagrass, followed by Western Australia (23 per cent) and the Northern Territory (19 per cent),” Meadows commented.

Kelp was also investigated during this second phase of the National Ocean Account but the ABS said there was not enough data this time around to produce “reliable national kelp accounts”.

“The ABS will continue to explore potential opportunities in producing kelp accounts,” the National Ocean Account said.

READ MORE:

This is Australia’s most important report on the environment’s deteriorating health. Here are its grim findings