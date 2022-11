Tax prescribes corporate behavioural therapy to nudge laggards and dodgers

When the political pendulum swung back to Labor in April, there was never any real doubt the Australian Taxation Office would be asked to come up with ways of cracking down on a myriad of loopholes and accounting pea-and-cup tricks utilised by corporates to minimise their liabilities.

After being successively bludgeoned by the Coalition on tax hikes or new taxes real or imagined over the past decade — minerals and resources rent tax, carbon tax, Netflix tax, GST increase and excise scares to name but a few — there was never any real chance of tax reform in Labor’s first term.

As much as the Treasury troika of Jim Chalmers, Stephen Jones and Andrew Leigh might drool at the prospect of lasting reform, they are not about to repeat the mistakes of old by spooking suburban Australia by reanimating the failed electoral sales of hitting negative gearing or dividend imputation.