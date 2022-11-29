Terrorism threat level to Australia drops to ‘possible’ from ‘probable’

The Australian Security and Intelligence Organisation reminded Australians that terrorism is both an enduring and evolving threat, on the day it dropped its threat level assessment for the country.

ASIO director-general Mike Burgess said that the threat level has been dropped from ‘probable’ to ‘possible’ following assessments made by analysts in the National Threat Assessment Centre, and it was not a decision “taken lightly or made casually”.

“The subject matter experts in the NTAC pore over the intelligence and employ structured analytical techniques to test, retest and contest their assumptions. The process involves a large number of people and a significant amount of time,” Burgess said.

“Their conclusion is relatively straightforward: while Australia remains a potential terrorist target, there are fewer extremists with the intention to conduct an attack onshore than there were when we raised the threat level in 2014.”

Changes in certain trends have led ASIO to drop the threat level, and this includes moderation in the threat from religiously motivated violent extremists (RMVE).

“The offshore networks, capabilities and allure of groups such as ISIL and al-Qa‘ida have been degraded, with their support in Australia declining accordingly — but I stress: it’s dissipated, not disappeared,” Burgess said.

“Ideologically motivated violent extremism — particularly nationalist and racist violent extremism — remains a threat and its adherents will continue to engage in offensive behaviours.”

Burgess said that the groups engaged in ideologically motivated or inspired violent activity continue to be a concern, but he noted that ASIO needed to distinguish between “ugly actions, big talk, and actual terrorism”.

“ASIO assesses the vast majority of these extremists are more likely to focus on recruitment and radicalisation than attack planning in the foreseeable future,” Burgess said.

The director-general said the past couple of years have seen the emergence of individuals and groups that have various grievances and causes.

“Over the last two years, there was also an increase in extremism fuelled by diverse grievances, conspiracy theories and anti-authority ideologies,” Burgess said

“While some individuals used violent rhetoric and some protests involved violence, we did not identify acts of terrorism.”

Reducing the threat level does not mean that a threat of terrorism does not exist, and Burgess says that there is continuing work for ASIO to do where threat monitoring is concerned.

“It remains plausible that someone will die at the hands of a terrorist in Australia within the next twelve months — although, of course, my Organisation will literally work around the clock to prevent that from happening,” Burgess said.

“Individuals are still fantasising about killing other Australians, still spouting their hateful ideologies in chat rooms, still honing their capabilities by researching bomb-making and training with weapons.

“Critically, though, there are fewer of these people than there were previously, and fewer of them are likely to conduct an actual attack in Australia.”

