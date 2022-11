Understanding what ‘unprecedented’ really means for foreign policy in Australia

Natural disasters, the ongoing global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, lagging economic growth, energy woes, and Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine have set the tone for many circumstances that have never before been felt all at once. What does this mean for bureaucrats trying to find solutions amid so much unprecedented crisis?

Ex-federal secretary Dr Heather Smith has described how the fundamental drivers of prosperity have been abandoned by nations around the world with fewer redistributed policies and rising inequality. This disillusionment, against the backdrop of converging international crises previously unseen in history, poses a tricky task for foreign policymakers.

Whatever your outlook, Smith believes, the unprecedented times will see a different model of globalisation unfold. This will see a greater emphasis on labour over capital, and the dominance of the global digital economy without the global architecture that characterised and governed the 20th century’s flows of trading capital.