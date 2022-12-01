Purpose-driven consultancy Cube Group welcomes new Partner, Michael Maher.

This month, Michael Maher joins Cube Group as a Partner, leading the firm’s Evaluation and Review practice.

Michael brings over 30 years’ experience in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors, including executive positions leading NFP and private practice evaluation and review teams. Most recently, Michael was executive director of strategy, impact and policy at headspace, the National Youth Mental Health Foundation.

Commenting on the appointment, Cube’s founder and managing partner, Ben Schramm said, “Michael’s extensive experience working with diverse stakeholders to lead, implement, monitor and evaluate programs and reforms will support Cube as we work to create a bright future for every Australian.

In addition, his experience in early childhood, education, justice, health, mental health and human services will be instrumental in helping our clients tackle some of Australia’s most unprecedented social and economic challenges.”

During his time at headspace, Michael drove organisation-wide strategy and implementation, government relations and policy advocacy, and monitoring and evaluation programs. He is proud to have led the headspace 2021 to 2024 strategy and its implementation, ensuring all young people are supported to be mentally healthy and engaged in their communities.

Previously, Michael was a director at PwC’s Indigenous Consulting (PIC), where he led operations, business development and client service delivery of the Victorian and South Australian offices, supporting meaningful change in, for and with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

“I am thrilled to join Cube Group’s executive team driving the growth of the firm’s evaluation and review practice. I’ve focused my entire career on having impact, making a difference and using evidence and collaboration to drive outcomes for individuals and communities.

There’s nowhere better for me to continue this than at Cube Group, working on important and challenging problems with clients and the talented Cube team,” said Michael.

Michael has an extensive background in the public sector. Earlier in his career, at the then Victorian Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, Michael led an early childhood program redesign, including for the maternal and child health program, the early childhood intervention service program and the kindergarten program. He also led sector-wide reform work, increasing the kindergarten program offering from 10 hours to 15 hours.

An executive team of five (Managing Partner and Founder Ben Schramm, Partners Kathryn Anderson, Andrew Campbell and Michael Maher and Chief Operating Officer Jane Edgar) leads the growing 25-strong consultancy firm.