Services Australia contractor cull cuts 1,000 positions

Services Australia has become the first major agency to offer up a four-figure body count to the sacrificial pyre of the Albanese government’s well-publicised contractor cull, with at least 1,000 IT project-related roles being cut before Christmas.

Services Australia has confirmed the number that, while appearing to set an example for other agencies to follow, in reality means highly sought-after developers, systems integrators and project managers are free to up their rates when negotiating with other agencies.

Centrelink and Services Australia have been carrying high contractor head counts because of a large volume of structural systemic work on core systems across welfare agencies, including the massive Welfare Payments Infrastructure Transformation, which replaces the previous Model 204 mainframe system that ran welfare payments.

Centrelink’s banker, the Reserve Bank of Australia, has also transitioned to sending payments through the New Payments Platform — systems that were hit by a serious outage last month, which the RBA this week blamed on a flaky cloud update, raising eyebrows in banking circles tiring of the platform’s issues.

“A number of commercial ICT contracts recently reached the end of their requirements. The contracts were for the provision of specialist ICT expertise to support Services Australia’s response to the COVID pandemic and the delivery of major projects such as the Welfare Payment Infrastructure Transformation and the Residential Aged Care Funding Reform,” Services Australia General Manager Hank Jongen told The Mandarin.

“These projects have now come to an end.”

On the IT shop floor, where the revolving door of permanents collecting voluntary redundancies to return as contractors and consultants spins quickly, ratios of retained staff to by-ins have hovered around 50:50 and often gone higher.

The release of so many tech bodies from Services Australia is a festive bonanza for tech labour-hire companies that are now free to bid-up contractor rates without worrying about being seen to be poaching talent and upselling more expensive contractors to agencies facing strict deadlines.

A known practice in the very tight ICT skills market is sweating agencies for higher rates before project or end-of-financial-year deadlines to extract higher rates for shorter periods of work.

Jongen was frank about the demand for tech skills in the present market.

“The contractors impacted by this change have provided specialised expertise and advice through a challenging few years. They’ve supported us to significantly bolster our ICT systems to meet unprecedented demand on our systems and services during emergencies such as the pandemic, and we thank them for their work,” Jogen said.

“These contractors are highly skilled professionals, working in a high-demand field in the current tight employment market.”

A major issue across the Australian Public Service is the enduring lack of a specialist professional ICT stream despite strong recommendations in the Thodey review that were subsequently batted away in the report of the Classifications and Hierarchy review.

At a policy and political level, it is probably a prudent time for Services Australia to draw breath in terms of the tempo of welfare tech projects.

Centrelink and other agencies put on big contractor numbers during COVID because systems had to be rapidly made fit for purpose in terms of scalability and performance because of lockdowns and other welfare measures like support payments and Jobkeeper.

There is also a question over whether there will be further programmatic and machinery of government changes following the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme that is examining the coalescent roles of Service Australia and the Department of Social Services and their respective failings.

Irrespective of those outcomes, the APS as a whole is facing a major issue in terms of recruiting tech talent into its ranks because the level of pay is now at least 30%-40% below that of many commercial organisations that offer greater career path options into leadership and management roles.

Defence and Tax are regarded as leaders in attracting permanent talent to their ranks, for an initial period of three-to-five years because they are trading on the labour transferable market kudos those agencies provide when people look to grow outside their public sector roles.

Tax is expected to put on around 1,000 specialists over coming months as part of a $1 billion compliance and assurance boost in the last Budget.

