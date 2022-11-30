Scott Morrison criticised during censure motion for keeping departments in the dark

On Wednesday, the motion to censure Scott Morrison for appointing himself in secrecy to five ministerial portfolios was passed with 86 ayes to 50 nos.

The censure motion marked the first time in Australian history a former prime minister has been censured.

In her remarks on the censure, minister for home affairs Claire O’Neil was highly critical of what is now her own Home Affairs portfolio.

The minister called out not informing the relevant public servants that he had done so, as revealed by the Bell inquiry.

“What would have happened if we had had a significant terrorist attack during the period where we had two ministers for home affairs? Can the member for Cook not see that that would have created a national security crisis for our country?” O’Neil asked.

“Two ministers would probably have had two different views about how to respond to a crisis.”

The home affairs minister’s remarks echo the frustration home affairs secretary Michael Pezzullo himself expressed in the Bell inquiry.

Pezzullo told the inquiry it would have put him in a difficult position if a situation arose where he’d be obliged to follow two competing directions.

Minister for employment and workplace relations Tony Burke, who introduced the motion, shared similar views to his colleague.

“You cannot have responsible government if you don’t know what people are responsible for, and for two years we didn’t know,” Burke said.

“For two years, the ministers themselves did not know. For two years, departmental secretaries were unaware of who the ministers were to whom they had responsibility.”

Independent MP Dr Monique Ryan further criticised the former prime minister for not being more transparent about the reasons behind the ministerial appointments.

“What was the rationale he shared with those departmental secretaries and public servants who were aware of these decisions? None of us know,” Ryan said.

“What was the rationale he discussed with our governor-general? None of us know.”

When it was his turn to speak, Morrisson said he had no intention of “submitting to the political intimidation of this government”.

“The authorities to administer departments were established as a dormant redundancy only to be activated in extraordinary circumstances.

“Evidenced by the fact that no powers were exercised under these authorities, except in the case of the PEP-11 decision, as such circumstances were not realised and, therefore, none of these authorities were misused,” Morrison said.

The former prime minister added he supported all of the recommendations out of the Bell inquiry.

Throughout his reply, Morrison referenced the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasising the uncertainty of that period.