Gaetjens should have told truth to power

If revenge is a dish best served cold, prime minister Anthony Albanese won’t need to cook with gas for quite a while in the wake of the Bell report into former PM Scott Morrison’s secret self-appointment to multiple ministries.

In essence, former High Court justice Virginia Bell said, “Once they became known, the secrecy with which the appointments had been surrounded was corrosive of trust, and thus confidence, in government.”

She did not explicitly call Morrison a liar, but in describing his claim that he believed the appointments had been gazetted as “improbable in the extreme”, she left little room for doubt.