eBook: Cloud protection trends for 2023

In the fall of 2022, an independent research firm completed their survey of 1,700 unbiased IT leaders regarding their use of cloud services in both production and protection scenarios.

This research project was born from one of the most powerful charts from the Data Protection Trends Report for 2022, taking nearly 8,000 responses across three annual surveys to map out the gradual dilution of physical servers within hybrid environments, the relatively stable virtualisation adoption, and the dramatic increases in cloud usage.

Interleaving these three datasets provides what is believed to be the largest single view as to the trajectory of hybrid strategies across the modern IT enterprise.

The survey was conducted on Veeam’s behalf, in order to understand the various perspectives, responsibilities and methodologies related to operating and protecting cloud-hosted workloads, as well as considerations when using cloud-powered data protection.

This report is presented in five sections:

IAAS – Infrastructure As A Service

PAAS – Platform As A Service, including cloud-hosted databases and file shares

SAAS – Software As A Service, using Microsoft 365 as the primary use case

BAAS/DRAAS – Backup As A Service and Disaster Recovery As A Service, protecting both on-premises and cloud workloads

MSP — Managed Service Provider considerations for BAAS & DRAAS

