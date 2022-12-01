Integrity experts support recommendations of Bell inquiry

Public integrity bodies have voiced their support for the findings of the Bell inquiry into former prime minister Scott Morrison’s ministerial appointments.

However, concerns were raised about the options available to public servants for raising concerns.

Centre for Public Integrity Han Aulby told The Mandarin the Centre supported the recommendations of the Bell inquiry, saying it was good to finally have some accountability.

“Hopefully, the new parliament will be taking accountability and transparency more seriously. And hopefully, the public sector can welcome in a new culture of integrity,” the executive director said.

Aulby added the report showed a lack of accountability of ministerial power and advocated for an increase in the scrutiny of executive power.

“We need to improve our whistleblower laws to encourage public servants to call things out,” Aulby commented.

CEO of Transparency International Australia Clancy Moore echoed these sentiments, saying the government should implement the recommendations of the Bell inquiry as soon as possible.

“The role of government staff in not disclosing the appointments also raises red flags,” Moore said in a statement.

“Transparency International strongly supports the recommendations including introducing legislation to require public notice in the Commonwealth Gazette of the appointment of ministers to administer departments and hold offices, and the publication of acting arrangements for ministers.”

As previously reported by The Mandarin, the six recommendations were:

Legislation requiring ministerial appointments be published in the Gazette

The authorisation of an acting minister be published in the Gazette

All acting arrangements be published on PM&C’s website

A document identifying which ministers are responsible for which department, including the division of responsibility when there are multiple ministers, be published on PM&C’s website

A ministerial appointment website be established so the public can work out which minister is responsible for which matters

Departments publish a list of ministers administered to them, as well as in their annual reports a list of the ministers administering the department

Morrison was censured in parliament on Wednesday, the first time a former prime minister had been censured.

