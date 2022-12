Cyber hacks and the Medibank ransom conundrum

Data, once accumulated, has a habit of being pinched by the resolutely able. In some cases, notably regarding personal information, the pinching can lead to a hostage situation. The cyber pilferer in question will threaten to release that information. A dilemma is thereby created: to pay, or not to pay?

The Medibank Private hack has become something of a defining moment in Australian cyber security. It revealed vulnerabilities in company security. It brought to the fore the broader ethical issues of the ransom market and how far it should be engaged. And it saw the personal medical information of 100 people published by the hackers, who decided to employ “naughty” and “nice” categories, followed by the release of files covering abortions and alcohol issues.

Such exposures go beyond the issue of mere embarrassment. They go to the sanctity of the individual’s sense of self and protection, and the dangers that threaten it when sensitive personal information finds its way onto the web.