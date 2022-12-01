AEC adjusts First Nations people’s enrolment process to encourage participation

The Australian Electoral Commission is adjusting enrolment processes for First Nations peoples as the country moves closer to a referendum on enshrining a Voice to Parliament in the Australian Constitution.

An estimated 101,000 Indigenous Australians are currently not enrolled to vote, and streamlining their enrolment as well as telling people the government is making the process easier is a part of a campaign being promoted by AEC commissioner Tom Rogers.

“Australia’s estimated Indigenous enrolment rate of 81.7 per cent is the highest it’s ever been, but we’re not going to be satisfied until we’ve closed the gap with the broader national enrolment rate,” Rogers said.

“There is clearly the likelihood of a referendum soon with a topic specific to First Nations Australians, making high levels of enrolment and engagement even more important.”

Deputy electoral commissioner Jeff Pope is the AEC’s Indigenous Champion, and he said the goal of the advertising is to get First Nations people on the electoral roll so they are able to have a say.

Pope said there is a range of reasons why people in Indigenous communities have not made enrolment in the electoral system a priority.

“In the past few years I have been to a range of remote Indigenous communities and heard from community elders about the societal challenges that understandably result in electoral participation not being front of mind but it really is just so important as one way for those voices to be heard,” Pope said.

“It is critical that enrolment for all Australians is as high as possible for the proposed federal referendum but this is also a body of work the AEC has been focussing on for many years, and that’s reflected in the roll growth”

One of the issues with enrolment with the AEC has been that there are people who have no identification documents and have had to print up a form and get their identity verified by an enrolled who knows them.

The process has been changed so that somebody can have an enrolled voter vouch for them online rather than put people through the process of having to print up a form and get a signature on a piece of paper.

News of the new advertising campaign and the change to enrolment processes follows the AEC being highlighted in the 2022 State of the Service report as having innovated to ensure that a safe federal election voting process could take place.

The State of the Service report, which was released last week, says that the AEC partnered with various agencies to provide a secure telephone voting service that gave voters an opportunity to participate without putting them at risk of catching the coronavirus.

“Although the 2022 Federal Election was the most complex in Australia’s history, it gave electors the opportunity to exercise their right to vote in an accessible, safe manner. This was critical to successful delivery,” the report says.

“Efforts involved more than 100,000 staff, nearly 8,000 polling locations and work to serve over 15 million electors in just over two weeks. This all unfolded as COVID-19 cases were increasing in the lead-up to polling day, driven by the Omicron strain of COVID-19.”

