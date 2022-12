Reality check: National survey shows prevalence of sexual harassment in Australian workplaces still high

Data in the Time for Respect report shows one in three Australians has faced sexual harassment at work in the past five years.

“Unacceptably common” — that is the takeaway on the status of sexual harassment in the work environment from the latest survey of five (conducted in 2003, 2008, 2012, 2018 and now 2022). The findings justify the urgency for laws adopted in the federal parliament this week making employers responsible with a positive duty to prevent the conduct.

The report showed that Australian women were overwhelmingly more likely to experience abuse at work, and most of the conduct was carried out by their male colleagues.