Crisis-as-usual spurs National Situation Room refit

The past three years of crisis-as-usual in Australia that have seen the nation alternate between catastrophic fire, pestilence and flood have prompted a refit of the bureaucratic bunker used to assess and coordinate national emergency response.

Known as the Australian Government National Situation Room (NSR), the 24/7 secure crisis-management suite has been upgraded to become a so-called ‘all-situations’ facility that can straddle civilian and military communications and coordination systems as well as state and federal facilities.

Interagency communications has long been a bugbear in coordinating multi-agency responses because fire, ambulance, police, military and state emergency services use a multiplicity of platforms to communicate and share information.

In the case of the 2019 fires, different radio networks made communications more difficult than necessary between firefighters as well as the military.

Some of those issues bubbled up into recommendations from the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements that have prompted the Situation Room refit, which has been completed by the federal National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

One of the other known issues in crisis communications is having a platform that can securely dial into a wide range of software and communications applications used across the states and federal agencies so that outputs, calls and documents all function as they should, as opposed to security features preventing document sharing or data and video feeds being sent to displays.

“Enhancement of the National Situation Room forms part of a larger program of work to strengthen emergency management functions which include preparedness for, response to and recovery from disasters,” prime minister Anthony Albanese said.

“These upgrades allow for the rapid scaling up in support of crisis events, including co-location of officials from across the Australian government and impacted states and territories.”

The NSR first came into the public eye during the Sydney Lindt Café siege in 2014, when disparities between state and federal terrorist responses came into public view, with New South Wales Police ultimately storming the site after hostages started being shot by a lone actor.

Since then, the facility has been used for the Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand in 2018, the Christchurch mosque shootings of 2019, the 2019-2020 Black Summer Bushfires, the Afghanistan repatriation in 2021, the COVID-19 response across 2021-2022 and now the current eastern Australia floods.

Minister for emergency management senator Murray Watt said NEMA would continue to work collaboratively with relevant government agencies and emergency management organisations “to manage crisis situations and ensure that Australian communities are well prepared for future disasters.”

