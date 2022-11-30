Public interest disclosure reform begins with whistleblower protection agency on the table

Amendments to the Public Interest Disclosure Act have begun, as the government looks to strengthen whistleblower protections.

On Wednesday, the government introduced new legislation to amend the current legislation governing public sector whistleblowers.

The amendments include a “positive duty” to protect whistleblowers, including annoying training and education, enhancing the oversight roles of the ombud and inspector-general of intelligence and security, and the removal of “solely personal work-related conduct from the scope of disclosable conduct”.

The government said the amendments reflect the recommendations of Phillip Moss’ 2016 review of the legislation, with the second stage of reforms to start next year after these “priority reforms”.

In a statement, attorney-general Mark Dreyfus added the government will also “consult widely” to find out if there would be a need to establish a whistleblower protection agency, something public integrity experts have been advocating for a while.

“We need people who see wrongdoing of any kind in our Australian government to report it and then they need to know that they’ll be protected against reprisal if they do report it,” Dreyfus told Seven’s Sunrise on Thursday morning.

“It’s as simple as that.

“We want people who see wrongdoing to come forward with it, to tell their superiors and if their superiors won’t do anything about it, they should be able to go public with it and be protected.”

CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly welcomed the reforms, however, adding that whistleblowers should be able to speak to the union and its representatives.

“While the CPSU welcomes reforms to protect whistleblowers, the government needs to urgently address the ability of those speaking out to seek advice and support from their union representatives,” Donnelly said.

“Whistleblowers must be able to feel safe and protected in speaking out on integrity matters, and union representation is central to that.

“We know that speaking out on matters of public integrity can be stressful and complex — it is vital that everyone who is prepared to take that step can navigate the process with specialist advice and representation from their union representatives.”

The reforms come as the NACC legislation passed parliament, paving the way for the establishment of Australia’s first federal integrity commission.

One of the key criticisms of the NACC is the lack of protection for whistleblowers, including those within the public service.

Last month, Dreyfus voiced his interest in strengthening whistleblower protections.

READ MORE:

Australian coal industry’s fraudulent reporting ignored by four government agencies