Fourth week of senate estimates added back in following opposition pressure

Following criticism from the opposition, the federal government has reintroduced a senate estimates week into the sitting calendar, with the total of senate estimates week for 2023 back to four.

Liberal senator Simon Birmingham had been highly critical of the removal of the fourth week of senate estimates, adding he had written to Labor senator Penny Wong to reinsert the week into the schedule on Wednesday.

“Four estimates weeks in a year has been standard practice in the Senate since the 1990s.

“For decades this has been a basic convention to have estimates early in the year and this government seemed to think its omission would go unnoticed,” Birmingham said in a Tuesday statement.

For at least 2-3 decades the Senate has always scheduled 4 weeks of estimates, varied only by elections or the pandemic. Astonishingly, the Albanese Government are seeking to cut Senate estimates by 25%. The Coalition won't let Labor dodge long-standing accountability practices.

Following the senator’s remarks, minister for the public service Katy Gallagher said the government would listen to the complaints and add a senate estimates week back in.

“We have responded to the feedback from the senate that they would like estimates in February. The government will agree to that,” Gallagher said in the senate on Wednesday.

Gallagher thanked her colleagues for “constructively engaging” with the schedule.

“We’ve been able to respond as much as we can to get a sitting program for next year that meets everybody’s needs, ensures we can get the business done and that we’re responding to the wishes of the senate for an extra estimates week,” Gallagher added.

Birmingham has welcomed the reversal, saying it was an end to a “sorry saga”.

“This attempt to axe a week was clearly an attempt by the government to take an axe to the conventional transparency and accountability processes and procedures of the senate,” Birmingham said in reply to Gallagher’s comments.

“It was extraordinary to see the Greens also play patsy to this attempt to erode senate accountability, but I do thank all six crossbench senators for standing firm with the Coalition in support of senate conventions.”