Movers & Shakers: AAT president resigns

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

At the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts, David Mackay was promoted to deputy secretary, regional, cities and territories group.

Victoria Anderson was promoted to deputy secretary, employment taskforce at Treasury.

Band 2

At the Department of Social Services, Richard Baumgert was promoted to group manager, corporate.

Geoffrey Purvis-Smith moved from the Clean Energy Regulator to take up the position of general counsel at the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Moving from the National Indigenous Australians Agency, Samuel Volker was appointed first assistant secretary budget and financial services at Defence.

Band 1

Twelve people were appointed to assistant secretary in various positions at the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts:

Sonia Bradley (from Food Standards Australia New Zealand)

(from Food Standards Australia New Zealand) Nicolle Power

Megan Scott

James Savage

Joseph Solomon

Melissa Cashman

Margaret Lopez

Shanyn Sparreboom

Kai Everist

Fiona Yule

Katrina Kendall

Andreas Bleich

At the same department, Alexander Clarke moved from the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations to take up the role of assistant secretary, chief digital officer.

Jane Gillis was promoted to assistant secretary, national security and cabinet systems branch at the Department of the Prime Minister & Cabinet.

At Defence, Belinda Templeman was promoted to joint systems division, capability acquisition & sustainment group.

AAT president resigns

President of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal justice Fiona Meagher resigned on 30 November 2022 and will continue as a federal court judge.

Justice Berna Collier was acting as president from 1 December, the AAT said in a short, two-paragraph statement.

“The AAT will continue to deliver independent merits review services with her guidance,” the statement read in regard to Collier.

New exec at Service NSW

NSW government’s chief information and digital officer Greg Wells was named chief executive of Services Australia, as reported by Innovation Aus.

Laura Christie will act as NSW chief information and digital officer for the next 12 months while recruitment for Wells’ permanent replacement is underway.

Wells thanked the Digital.NSW team as well as NSW minister for customer service and digital government Victor Dominello for his support over the years.

Former chief health officer named NT administrator

The Northern Territory’s former chief health officer, Dr Hugh Heggie, will start as the territory’s administrator on 31 January 2023 for a three-year term.

NT minister for regional development, local government and territories Kristy McBain said Heggie would bring invaluable experience to the role.

“Having served as the Northern Territory’s chief health officer and the executive director of public health and clinical excellence in the Northern Territory government’s Department of Health, Dr Heggie has significant leadership experience, and I know that he will bring those same capabilities to the role of administrator,” McBain said.

The minister also thanked outgoing administrator Vicki O’Halloran for her service since 2017.

O’Halloran will be administrator for another three months to ensure a smooth transition when Heggie takes up the role.

Expert group to advise government on circular economy

A group of experts was named to advise the federal government on how to transition to a circular economy by 2030.

The group will be chaired by professor John Thwaites, with chief scientist Dr Cathy Foley and outgoing chief executive of CSIRO Dr Larry Marshall.

Minister for the environment Tanya Plibersek said that as a former Victorian minister for the environment, Thwaites was well qualified to chair the panel.

“John will bring his personal expertise and knowledge, along with his ability to advise how governments can best help business collaborate and pull the right regulatory levers to drive innovation and progress,” the minister said.

“Dr Foley and Dr Marshall will provide a focus on innovation and design and help identify the research we need to undertake,” Plibersek continued.

“Both are recognised scientific leaders, at the very top of their fields, and I look forward to the expertise they will bring to the table.”

Review panel into Diversity in STEM named

Four members of a panel for the Pathway to Diversity in STEM Review were appointed by the federal government.

Sally-Ann Williams was named chair; she is currently the CEO at Cicada Innovations.

The other three members were biotechnologist Dr Parwinder Kaur, Cabrogal woman and Indigital Edutech CEO Mikaela Jade, and acting DISR deputy secretary Narelle Luchetti.

Minister for industry and science Ed Husic said the panel had a wide range of experiences to bring to the review.

“STEM communities that are diverse, inclusive and collaborative are crucial to meeting the challenges of the future and maximising the nation’s potential,” Husic said.

“It also makes good business sense: studies have found firms with diverse workforces perform better.”

Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee established

As previously reported in The Mandarin, the government has established an Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee to be a sounding board for the federal Budget.

The panel will consist of 12 members, including a chair, with the work of the committee informed by input for Treasury, Social Services, and Finance.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the committee will help inform Budget planning.

“As a Labor Government, we will always work to support the most vulnerable in our society,” Chalmers said.

“We want to create a society where everyone has the opportunity to contribute and Australians aren’t left behind.”

New senior crown prosecutor in NSW

Ken McKay was appointed senior crown prosecutor at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in NSW.

NSW attorney-general Mark Speakman said McKay brought with him over three decades of experience to the role.

“Mr McKay has acted as the State’s Senior Crown Prosecutor for nearly 12 months, during which time he has demonstrated he is well equipped to be appointed to this specialised and highly demanding role,” Speakman said.

McKay started on Monday 28 November 2022.