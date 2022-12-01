RAAF adds B-2 stealth bomber refuelling capability, tyre kicks SR-72 Darkstar

The Royal Australian Airforce has added the mid-air refuelling capability for a swag of the US Air Force’s frontline combat aircraft, including the B-2A Spirit stealth bomber, B-52H Stratofortress long-range heavy bomber and the revered A-10C Warthog ground attack plane.

The added capability means Australia’s Airbus-based KC-30 multi-role tankers — which are also used as long-distance VIP and personnel transport jets — can be quickly activated from within Australia to participate in missions using the frontline USAF aircraft rather than the US pre-positioning its tankers.

The KC-30 carries around 50 tonnes of delivery fuel and can also refuel at night.

The optionality of having friendly fuel permanently forward-deployed is a significant advantage and force multiplier because it cuts down response and delivery times while extending the range of key assets.

The movements of B-2 bombers are still closely guarded; however, it is now well-known that B-52s can forward deploy to near Darwin, with new shelters and parking aprons being constructed for the 70-year-old bomb trucks.

RAAF’s revelation came after its research and development unit, dubbed ARDU, chalked-up some hours at the Aerospace Valley Air Show at Edwards Air Base, California.

High altitude gas pumping lessons might be the core reason KC-30s are in California, but the RAAF is not letting major recruitment and public relations opportunities go to waste, especially as it seeks to address what defence minister Richard Marles has described as a defence personnel crisis here.

Part of that crisis is a chronic shortfall of STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Maths) skills and students needed to keep Air Force and the aviation industry here viable, a problem the US military addresses with action cinema blockbusters like Top Gun.

It seems RAAF is keen for a slice of that action, saying that “ARDU was asked to participate in the static science, technology, engineering and maths displays at the air show, which included the Lockheed Skunk Works “Darkstar” movie prop from Top Gun: Maverick and a SR-71 Blackbird.”

Yep, you read that right. RAAF’s petrol pumpers got to mind the show stand with the mock-up of the rebirthed hypersonic fantasy toy alongside the actual Lockheed Skunkworks sub-atmospheric surveillance aircraft that required the crew to wear space suits to survive missions.

Flight lieutenant Connor Wilson, the RAAF’s lead flight test engineer on the B-2 testing program, said he was given the opportunity to see the ‘SR-72 Darkstar’ display being assembled before the show started.

“I’d seen Top Gun: Maverick so it was really interesting to see the prop used in the movie in a static display beside its inspiration, the SR-71 Blackbird. We got to walk around the hangar and get some photos before the crowds arrived. It was really cool,” Wilson said.

The RAAF’s chief of flight test, squadron leader Andrew Kerle, said the refuelling test completions marked an “important interoperability milestone”.

“After our visit, our multi-role tankers are now fully interoperable with USAF strategically significant aircraft, including B-1B, B-2A, B-52H and A-10C as well as fourth- and fifth-generation fighters such as the F-35 series, F-22A, and F-16 series,” Squadron Leader Kerle said.

“In the current geostrategic context, this is a significant capability for allied interoperability in our region.”

READ MORE:

Moriarty says Australia faces most challenging strategic environment since WWII