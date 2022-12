As metaverse government gains traction around the world, here’s a look at the pros and cons

In July this year, Austrade announced the Australian creative technologies business Two Bulls and Thai-based Translucia Global Innovation were developing a Metaverse R&D Center [sic] in Australia. When operational, the US$100 million facility, to be located in Melbourne, promises to be one of the largest in operation.

As the briefing continues to explain, “The metaverse is the virtual manifestation of the internet. It is a social platform that combines aspects from online gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, social media and cryptocurrencies.” Together, such experiences constitute something almost identical to reality, a lucrative advent that promises trading value in the order of US$1.3 trillion.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has also acknowledged the potential scale of the metaverse, which promises a “digital do-over” that could engender “novel ways of working, buying things, learning, and socializing.”