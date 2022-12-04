Marles to chat nuclear-powered subs in talks with US and UK

Both minister for foreign affairs Penny Wong and minister for defence Richard Marles will meet with officials from the US and Japan in their respective countries, with meetings scheduled this week.

There is also a meeting scheduled for the AUKUS defence ministers, with Marles, US secretary of defense Lloyd J. Austin III and UK secretary of state for defence Ben Wallace to participate.

“I look forward to visiting the United States again as we continue to bolster the relationship with our closest alliance partner,” Marles said in a statement.

“While there, I will also take part in the first AUKUS defence ministers’ meeting which will see us progress developments in advanced capabilities, and discuss the optimal pathway for Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.”

It will mark the first in-person trilateral meeting of AUKUS defence ministers since the AUKUS announcement.

AUKUS is seeing Australia, the US & UK work together to deliver high-tech, high-end military capabilities. Developing a nuclear-powered submarine capability for Australia is part of that. Great to address this morning's launch of‘maximising Australia's AUKUS opportunity’ report. pic.twitter.com/mBmnGDooEA — Richard Marles (@RichardMarlesMP) November 28, 2022

It’s been a long road for Australia to acquire nuclear submarines, with a recent assessment backed by the American Chamber of Commerce in Australia and the Australian British Chamber of Commerce finding a rethink of security clearances and Defence staff skills could be necessary, as reported by The Mandarin.

Meanwhile, the Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) are scheduled for December 6 and the Australia-Japan Foreign Minister and Defence Ministerial Consultations (2+2) are scheduled for December 9.

The government said the talks with the US will focus on evolving the alliance between the two countries, with US secretary of state Anthony Blinken and Austin in attendance.

“US engagement in the Indo-Pacific makes an indispensable contribution to regional prosperity and strategic balance,” Wong said, calling the United States a “vital security ally”.

The talks with the Japanese officials will centre on the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation which was signed by the countries’ respective prime ministers in October 2022.

Those discussions will involve Japan’s foreign minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Japan’s minister of defense Hamada Yasukazu.

“Australia, the United States and Japan are partnering on shared priorities in our region, including climate change, economic development and security — helping create a region that is stable, prosperous and respectful of sovereignty,” Wong commented.

