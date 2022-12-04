NSW Department of Education’s Secretary’s Awards winners revealed

The winners of the NSW Department of Education’s Secretary’s Awards were announced on Friday, with both individuals and teams celebrated.

There were a total of eight types of awards: Courage, Agility, Accountability, Clarity, Disciplined Delivery and Learning, as well as the special awards of Young Professional and Diversity and Inclusion Champion.

In the Courage category, Austin Whitehead Director, Training Sector Governance and Improvement, Education and Skills Reform Division won as an individual, and the Far North Coast Directors, educational leadership, Rural North School Performance — North Division won as a team.

There were two individual winners in the Agility category — Ian Quintos, Communication Manager, Issues, Resilience and Recovery, Office of the Secretary and Tahlea Taylor Learning Design and Development Advisor, Learning Improvement.

Likewise, there were two team winners in the same category — Far North Coast Directors, Educational Leadership, Rural North School Performance North Far North Coast Directors and Kimberwalli, the Western Sydney Aboriginal Centre for Excellence, Education and Skills Reform.

For Accountability, both Katrina Taufa Advisor, Aboriginal Workforce, People Group and Kelly Birkett, Early Learning Advisor, Learning Improvement Division won as individuals while the Policy and Engagement Team, Aboriginal Outcomes and Partnerships Directorate Education and Skills Reform Division.

In the category of Clarity, Margaret Baker, Principal Legal Officer, People Group won as an individual and the Closing the Gap Team, Education and Skills Reform Division won as a team.

For Disciplined Delivery, Andrew Anderson, Professional Support Officer, School Performance South Division won as an individual and the team who won in the category was the North Coast Asset Management Unit, School Infrastructure NSW.

In Learning, the individual winner was Colleen Mitchell, Strategic Initiatives Advisor, Education and Skills Reform Division while the team winners were both Small School Lead Specialists (Literacy and Numeracy) and The HSC Strategy, Learning Improvement.

Kathy Truong, Senior Policy Officer, Learning Improvement Division won Young Professional, which was awarded to a staff member under the age of 34.

Two people won the Diversity and Inclusion Champion awards: Lauren Judge, Principal Project Officer, Education and Skills Reform and Shari Udjur, Communication Manager Aboriginal Outcomes and Equity, Office of the Secretary.

