Dreyfus says Australia can do ‘much more’ to prevent gender-based violence

Commonwealth attorney-general Mark Dreyfus has spoken of how the most preventable form of death among women aged 18-55 is to stop intimate partner violence.

“Our understanding of family violence is slowly changing. We now understand that coercive control involves using a pattern of abusive behaviours against another person over time, with the effect of establishing and maintaining power and dominance over them,” Dreyfus told an audience in Sydney.

“The 10-year National Plan sets out a comprehensive, whole-of-society approach to end gender-based violence in one generation. This timeframe is ambitious — It must be,” he added.

The federal government has set aside $1.7 billion to deliver the plan and within the justice portfolio a preventative gender-based violence project led by the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.

The Lighthouse Project was piloted in December 2020 with a view to allocating court resources and prioritising the urgency given to cases based on a safety risk assessment.

Court users who are found to face lower risk through the Lighthouse screening process are offered family dispute resolution where appropriate, to encourage an earlier and more efficient resolution of their matter.

“The success of the Lighthouse project is how it has been seamlessly integrated into the Courts’ other measures to improve case management and responses to family violence in the family law system,” Dreyfus said.

“By prioritising the hearing of matters with a high risk of family violence, the courts are able to deliver better support to vulnerable parties and children to resolve family law matters in a safe, child-centred, accessible and timely way.”

For children involved in the court process who face higher risks, the project leans on child protection and policing officials located in the same building to provide decision-makers with relevant family violence information held by their agencies.

“I understand co-located officials at those registries that have piloted the Lighthouse Project have on occasion turned around critical information within an hour. As I’m sure everyone here would appreciate, this prompt information sharing can be crucial in high-risk matters,” Dreyfus said.

“We believe more vulnerable Australians who use the court system will benefit from the improved risk identification and management processes, as demonstrated by the pilot.”

The A-G made his remarks at a special event announcing the national expansion of the pilot project at the Australian Maritime Museum on Monday. ​​Elizabeth Evatt, the first Family Court of Australia chief justice was also in attendance.

A key element of the project is a specialised case-management pathway, known as the Evatt List, which was established to resolve high-risk matters.

“Across the three pilot sites just over 1,000 matters have been triaged into the Evatt List. This ensures matters identified as high risk are before a registrar at the earliest point in time after screening,” Dreyfus said.

“Initiatives such as the Lighthouse Project show what can be achieved when we work together to combat gender-based violence.”

Commenting on the legacy of the Family Court of Australia, established by Whitlam’s Labor government in 1975, the A-G said that over the decades, neglect and a lack of resources had eroded the vision of the court.

“Extensive court delays, protracted litigation, inaccessible support services, and inadequate protection for people at risk of family violence are just some of the issues that have dogged the family law system for many years,” he said.

“The government is committed to ensuring that legal assistance providers and community-based services are accessible, affordable and well-equipped, to help separated families resolve disputes in a timely and safe manner, so litigation is a last resort.”

Currently in Australia one woman a week is murdered by her current or former partner.

The government is considering all recommendations from the recent 2019 Australian Law Reform Commission inquiry and the 2021 Australian Parliament Joint Select Committee on Family Law inquiry.

Dreyfus said he would prioritise reforms to ensure those at risk of family violence were protected “at the earliest point possible”.

“We must work together to ensure the family law system is accessible, safe, properly resourced and simpler to use. Our Courts must deliver justice and fairness for all Australian families.”

