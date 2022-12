Robodebt royal commission demands answers of Probe Group’s $24 million collection contracts

The Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme has roped in another debt-collection agency awarded hefty contracts by Services Australia during the time the illegal welfare shakedown program operated, as counsel assisting zeroes in on what the former human services secretary knew, was informed of and passed up the ministerial chain, including to Scott Morrison.

Executives from Probe Group, the debt collector at the centre of the original Federal Court case brought by Victoria Legal Aid that ruled robodebt demands illegal, will be grilled over the coming days as to how it sought to profit from the scheme, including commission structures used to reward collections.

The use of commission structures by collection agencies is an especially controversial element of the robodebt scandal because they effectively introduce an all-or-nothing incentive structure to recover funds that have been found to have been erroneously manufactured.