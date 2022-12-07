Text size: A A A

Whitepaper: The future of government communications and collaboration strategies

Sponsored by RingCentral

For many state and local government agencies, the global health crisis spurred a worst-case communications scenario.

Not only were government agencies mostly unprepared to support a high number of remote workers, the legacy, on-premises communications infrastructure that supports them was exposed as incapable, irrelevant, and inaccessible to the people forced into remote work situations.

New RingCentral Research explains why that’s an ongoing challenge for state and local government agencies.

The survey captures a wide range of shifting attitudes—and possible lessons learned about remote work for government employees.

This research runs through:

  • The rise of digital transformation
  • Internal and external communications challenges
  • Priorities for unified cloud communications
  • The workforce of the future
  • and more..

