Former Vic public servant named JSA interim director

Professor Peter Dawkins has been appointed interim director for the newly established Jobs and Skills Australia (JSA).

Dawkins was vice-chancellor and president at Victoria University in Melbourne from 2011 to 2020.

Prior to that, he worked in the Victorian Public Service, including as deputy secretary of the Department of Treasury and Finance and secretary of the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development. Dawkins has also worked as an academic in the field of economics, having previously been a professor of economics at Curtin University.

Dawkins led a 2021 review of university-industry collaboration in teaching and learning, alongside Professor Martin Bean. Per The Mandarin, the review’s recommendation of small “microcredentials” courses in national priority areas was recently introduced as a pilot program by the government.

Legislation establishing JSA passed parliament in October, with the agency officially established as a statutory body on 16 November 2022.

In his new role, Dawkins will be responsible for guiding the agency while the government consults on its final model. Recruitment for the permanent leader will begin once the legislation on a model is introduced in 2023.

Minister for skills and training Brendan O’Connor said Dawkins was “eminently qualified” for the role.

“He shares our passion for the power of education and training to transform lives, and I welcome his extensive knowledge of labour market economics to lead Jobs and Skills Australia,” the minister said.

“It comes as Australia faces one of its biggest economic challenges in decades — a lack of skilled workers across the labour market.”

“JSA, which formally began its work in recent weeks, will provide independent advice to government on current and emerging skills, labour market and workforce needs.”

The most recent budget allocated $12.9 million over three years to JSA.

The funding broke down to $4.1 million for 2022-23, $7.4 million for 2023-24, and $1.4 million for 2024-25.

“On top of that, $1.9 million in funding will be used by JSA to prepare a capacity study into Australia’s clean energy workforce to provide better analysis of the skills needed to support the clean energy transition,” the minister added.

“JSA will also lead the development and delivery of a $12 million study on adult literacy, numeracy and digital literacy skills, which will provide up-to-date evidence on the level of foundation skills among Australian adults.”

JSA will have a broader remit than the National Skills Commission, which the agency replaces.

As previously reported by The Mandarin, University of Queensland economist Professor John Quiggin was critical of the government emphasising a skills shortage instead of prioritising education.

“The government came to power promising a full employment White Paper and talking about maintaining full employment,” Quiggin told The Mandarin in October.

“But the pressure from the business sector, of course, is all about skill shortages, which basically means they think the level of employment is too high.”

