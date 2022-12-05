Jakarta mission targets tourism aspirations for Western Australia

WA’s deputy premier is leading an Invest and Trade mission for the state in Jakarta, Indonesia, which will formally launch a new global tourism brand for the state.

Australian petroleum (30%), iron ore (27%), and wheat (18%) accounted for the majority of WA exports to Indonesia in 2021-22.

Indonesia is the eighth-largest export market for WA goods, last financial year sending $3 billion worth of products to the Asian nation. This export value exceeded the annual average of $2.2 billion in exports to Indonesia over the past decade.

In a statement, Roger Cook, who is also the minister responsible for tourism, state development, jobs and trade, said he would use his time in Indonesia to grow business and government relationships. He will also attend industry briefings and networking events focused on boosting tourism opportunities.

“As one of our closest neighbours, we are committed to deepening economic connections between WA and Indonesia,” Cook said.

“There is great opportunity to expand energy cooperation, working in partnership to balance our desire for sustainability and security in the region, as part of the global energy transition.”

Further trade and investment opportunities for the two regions will be explored at a meeting with WA alumni and business partners, held in collaboration with the Indonesia Australia Business Council.

Cook will also discuss opportunities for WA to support Indonesia’s aim to achieve net zero emissions with the KADIN (Indonesian Chamber of Commerce) Net Zero Emission (NZE) Hub.

“We have a highly skilled workforce, underpinned by a world-class education and training sector, providing an opportunity to partner with Indonesia on skills development to foster economic growth,” the minister said.

The WA government has been committed to building stronger ties with Indonesia in recent times, with an Invest & Trade WA delegation visiting the B20 Summit in Bali in November and a ministerial mission to East Java earlier in the year.

At a dinner hosted by Cook later in the week the ‘Walking on a dream’ global tourism brand for WA will be officially unveiled.

“Our new global tourism brand is elevating the profile of WA as a unique destination within a highly competitive global marketplace,” Cook said.

