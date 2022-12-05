Services Australia contractor cull draws opposition fire, royal commission reveals labour hire a key permanent recruitment tool

Government services minister Bill Shorten may have finally launched the myGov mobile app after eight glacial years of development that deprived the previous government of its own moment in the spotlight, but that hasn’t stopped the new Opposition trying to sandblast the gloss off the moment.

Shadow government services minister Paul Fletcher has pounced on the revelation at least 1,000 temporary tech roles will disappear at Services Australia, directly accusing the Albanese government of sacking IT contractors so they can be easily replaced by unionised full-time employees to the detriment of customer service.

The broadside over the mass loss of the contractor roles illuminates some of the strategies the Coalition will pursue in opposition, with the recruitment of permanent staff to replace contractors now marked as a topic to persistently revisit after Labor’s promise to cull the use of consultants and labour hire.

“This hit to digital service delivery is revealing. The Albanese Labor government is shifting resources away from more efficient and customer-friendly digital service delivery to the paper-based over-the-counter work modes of the past,” Fletcher said.

“Most Australians have shown a clear preference to access government services and payments digitally — but Minister Shorten is much more interested in more permanent APS employees because of course that means more union members.”

The deliberate linking of the removal of IT contractors and their ostensive replacement by permanent staff indicates the opposition’s intention to target problems the government will certainly inherit at Services Australia as being compounded by union resistance to technological change.

Who you gonna call?

The Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) has traditionally been an opponent of replacing frontline public servants with often undercooked software and process automation, especially after the now repudiated doctrine of whole of government IT outsourcing was ruthlessly prosecuted in the early years of the Howard government.

However, almost no trade unions or industrial organisations — apart from Professionals Australia, formerly the Association of Professional Engineers, Scientists and Managers Australia which policed binding workplace conditions after government staff were vended into outsourcers — have had much success organising technology practitioners.

The end result of mass outsourcing has been many agencies became wholly reliant on managed service providers to deliver their technology, which was often used to automate otherwise manual processes that resulted in fewer staff, headcount reductions the CPSU usually sought to mitigate.

“Services Australia has confirmed the contractors were involved in the delivery of the landmark Welfare Payment Infrastructure Transformation project, a long-term billion dollar overhaul of legacy ICT systems initiated by the Coalition Government,” Fletcher complained.

“Losing these tech jobs means a missed opportunity to improve the digital service experience of Australians who are transacting with Centrelink and Medicare.

“This hit to digital service delivery is revealing. The Albanese Labor Government is shifting resources away from more efficient and customer-friendly digital service delivery to the paper-based over-the-counter work modes of the past.”

Robodebt a (stranger than fiction) APS recruitment success story

Fletcher’s attack may have resonated more loudly with voters had the full gore of the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme not been on parade on the same day, an autopsy vividly illuminating the bureaucracy’s progressive decline into a terminal self-delusion that the program was not cooked from the outset.

Ironically for Messrs Shorten and Fletcher, it turns out that many of the 1,000 labour-hire staff Human Services imported into the agency to work on the robodebt scheme, subsequently found to have been illegal, wound up becoming permanent APS employees.

Jason McNamara, who became the acting deputy secretary for Integrity and Information Group at Human Services between September 2017 and March 2018 told the Royal Commission on Monday that part of the efforts to get the program working properly required the recruitment of 1,000 labour-hire staff.

“We moved to a situation where we had 1,450 staff working on the system,” McNamara told the royal commission.

Asked by commissioner Catherine Holmes AC SC as to whether the 1,000 extra staff were “the labour-hire force that was just brought in”, McNamara answered that there was an agreement from the government for the extra staff and a Cabinet process decided they had to be labour hire.

PM’s personal touch

“Why did they have to be labour hire?” Commissioner Holmes pursued.

“A decision of the Prime Minster,” McNamara replied, saying the labour-hire staff were made to work internally with DHS compliance staff, not separately, and the arrangement “worked quite well”.

“This program and these people have been a major source of recruitment for the agency because, you know, they came in, they understood the agency, they liked the work. They then became trained-up and a lot of those people moved into the APS permanently,” McNamara said.

The question neither side of politics is likely to now ask is how many of robodebt’s labour-hire helpers turned permanent APS employees wound-up joining the CPSU.

The Community and Public Sector Union is slated to provide evidence in the current hearing block.

